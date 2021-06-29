Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after buying an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Crown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,798,000 after buying an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after buying an additional 707,418 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 11.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after buying an additional 351,373 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,388,000 after buying an additional 73,577 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.68. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

