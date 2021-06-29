Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 4,914 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.