Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after purchasing an additional 264,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $485,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $305.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $316.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

