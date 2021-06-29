Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $45,000 in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,863,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 338,786 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 513,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,916,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 548,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 904,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 176,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.12.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

