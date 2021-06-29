Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at $204,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $207,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $231,000.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on JCOM shares. Wedbush increased their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $140.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.47.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

