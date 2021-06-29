Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,846,000 after purchasing an additional 165,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,124,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $465,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $126.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 204.71 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.68 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 753,302 shares worth $82,706,240. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.56.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.