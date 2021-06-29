Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 308,001 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $101,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,233,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after buying an additional 283,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,491,000 after buying an additional 492,687 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,585,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after buying an additional 172,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

