MU DANK 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,034.00 (DANK)

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, MU DANK has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One MU DANK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MU DANK has a total market cap of $429,088.37 and approximately $8,034.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MU DANK Coin Profile

MU DANK (DANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,420,105 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

MU DANK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MU DANK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MU DANK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MU DANK using one of the exchanges listed above.

