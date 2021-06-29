Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,654 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.12, for a total value of $2,891,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,475,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,238,074.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.49. The company had a trading volume of 66,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.19 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.97.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

