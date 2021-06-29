Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) PT Raised to C$19.50 at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MRG.UN opened at C$16.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.33. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1-year low of C$13.55 and a 1-year high of C$17.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$651.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce Keith Robertson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$118.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$590,000.00.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.