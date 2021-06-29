Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.26.

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $67.93 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.