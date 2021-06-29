Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.12% of Monro worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 7.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNRO. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

