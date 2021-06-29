Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.98. 313,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,433,971. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.26.

