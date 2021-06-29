Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 15,612 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 489.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $140.23. 97,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,765,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $86.68 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

