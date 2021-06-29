Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Cass Information Systems worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $582.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

