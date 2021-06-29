Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 108.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $13.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,430.23. The stock had a trading volume of 48,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,874. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,630.08 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,318.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

