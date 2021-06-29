Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 146,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.64. 1,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

