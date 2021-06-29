Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,381 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus raised their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of ENB stock remained flat at $$39.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,144. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.20%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

