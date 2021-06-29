Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MONRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $69.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

