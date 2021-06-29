Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MONRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $69.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.