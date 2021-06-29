Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $778,000 Position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Kadmon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Kadmon by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kadmon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kadmon by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Kadmon by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadmon alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market cap of $674.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.