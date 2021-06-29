Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 99,998 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 99,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADER. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $11,673,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,862,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $970,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $485,000.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

ADER stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER).

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.