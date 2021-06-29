Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 250,000 Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $172.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.21. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

