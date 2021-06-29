Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.38 Million in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.88% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHAS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

