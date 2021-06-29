Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Sports Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

AKIC opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.