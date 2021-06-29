Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 99,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of HumanCo Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,169,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

HumanCo Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

