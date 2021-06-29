Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 194,781.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,194,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $27,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUFG. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

MUFG stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.60.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.