Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases £139.65 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £139.65 ($182.45).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 44 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £135.96 ($177.63).

On Friday, April 30th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 44 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 316 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £139.04 ($181.66).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 43 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £138.46 ($180.90).

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 281 ($3.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 934.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 103.77 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.30.

A number of research firms have commented on MAB. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

