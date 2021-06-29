Mist (MIST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $812.00

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Mist has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $812.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00055279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00672334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00039277 BTC.

Mist Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

