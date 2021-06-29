Mirrored ProShares VIX Hits One Day Volume of $651.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be bought for $7.82 or 0.00022585 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $17.24 million and $651.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00046723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00140768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00163769 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,658.56 or 1.00072479 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

