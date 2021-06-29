Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 47,003 Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,003 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at $3,054,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at $6,927,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.76%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

