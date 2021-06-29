Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 32,294 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 75.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,314 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 32,294 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of -56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Cowen boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.63.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.