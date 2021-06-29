Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290,548 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Qorvo by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Qorvo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $187.33 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

