Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $179,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,890,000 after acquiring an additional 771,842 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRI opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.02. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $99.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

