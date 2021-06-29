Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.20.

