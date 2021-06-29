Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,400 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 4,413.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 427,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after buying an additional 417,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after buying an additional 354,490 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 971.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 217,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,265,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERUS opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57.

