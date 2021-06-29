Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 138.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of JinkoSolar worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.94. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.55%. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

