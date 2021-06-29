Minter Network (BIP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $24,901.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $25.97 million and approximately $24,901.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00046723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00140768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00163769 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,350,291,320 coins and its circulating supply is 4,145,081,753 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

