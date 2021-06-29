Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Minerva in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of MRVSY remained flat at $$7.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.21. Minerva has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

