Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,544 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $268.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.47. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $268.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

