MetaMorph Trading Up 20.4% This Week (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $188,070.52 and approximately $2,166.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00055694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00020379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.28 or 0.00676443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00039378 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

