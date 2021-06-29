MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $191.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $191.00 and last traded at $191.00, with a volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.30.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.