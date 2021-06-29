MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $191.00

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $191.00 and last traded at $191.00, with a volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.30.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

