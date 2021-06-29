Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $276,038,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,465,000 after acquiring an additional 314,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $255.58 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.62 and a twelve month high of $276.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.