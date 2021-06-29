Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 124.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 638.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

