Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $174.55 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.65 and a twelve month high of $178.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.19.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

