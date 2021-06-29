Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,229 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 215,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 208,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $215.64 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $122.63 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,965.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

