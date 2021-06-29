Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Update

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, an increase of 431.9% from the May 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medigus in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medigus during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medigus during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medigus during the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of MDGS opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79. Medigus has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools with direct visualization technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

