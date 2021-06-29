MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to announce sales of $158.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $696.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.94 million to $698.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $890.74 million, with estimates ranging from $875.74 million to $905.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million.

MAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -330.93. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

In related news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $529,367.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,133 shares in the company, valued at $947,527.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,864 shares of company stock worth $3,951,156 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

