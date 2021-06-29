Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a growth of 264.5% from the May 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 1,480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter worth $50,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

