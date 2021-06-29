McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 107.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $230.48. The stock had a trading volume of 36,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,735. The company has a market capitalization of $171.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.28. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $179.17 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

