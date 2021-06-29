McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.32% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $77,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 278.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 38,089 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 110.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 54,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $88.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

